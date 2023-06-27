Release Has Arrived

After 3 years of hard work, including several incredibly talented people who contributed from art to voice acting to testing, Merchant of the Six Kingdoms has finally been released. A massive thanks to Splattercat and the many other Youtubers who covered my game, as well as everyone who played the Next Fest Demo.

I’m thrilled to finally share the full game. You’ll now have access to all 20 markets full of characters to barter with and quests to challenge you with moral and fiscal decisions. You can now build your fortune, your allies, and contest the title of King of Coin.

Best of luck in your travels, fellow merchants.

Minor updates since the demo:

New feature: Uncollected items will be indicated with a tag

New feature: Simple notes in Journal

UI: Tab now toggles Journal

UI: Add shortcuts listing to Journal

UI: Add debounce to prevent double click from accepting deals and other actions

Fix: Momentary bright white screen on bootup

Fix Music volume issues when changing master volume

Fix: Rare bug where players get softlocked after myth games

Fix: Typos

Gameplay: Extremely minor gameplay balance tweaks

Short Term Plans: