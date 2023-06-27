Release Has Arrived

After 3 years of hard work, including several incredibly talented people who contributed from art to voice acting to testing, Merchant of the Six Kingdoms has finally been released. A massive thanks to Splattercat and the many other Youtubers who covered my game, as well as everyone who played the Next Fest Demo.
I’m thrilled to finally share the full game. You’ll now have access to all 20 markets full of characters to barter with and quests to challenge you with moral and fiscal decisions. You can now build your fortune, your allies, and contest the title of King of Coin.
Best of luck in your travels, fellow merchants.
Minor updates since the demo:
- New feature: Uncollected items will be indicated with a tag
- New feature: Simple notes in Journal
- UI: Tab now toggles Journal
- UI: Add shortcuts listing to Journal
- UI: Add debounce to prevent double click from accepting deals and other actions
- Fix: Momentary bright white screen on bootup
- Fix Music volume issues when changing master volume
- Fix: Rare bug where players get softlocked after myth games
- Fix: Typos
- Gameplay: Extremely minor gameplay balance tweaks
Short Term Plans:
- Improved optimization for massive inventories
- Re-attempt Steam integration for possible Steam Deck support, Achievements, etc
- Bug fixing as bugs get reported