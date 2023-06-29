New version: b091

- New difficulty mechanics:
Some base units now have a chance to start with more HP and this becomes more common as the Cadet levels up.
This mechanic affects all difficulty modes.
- New “Hard Mode”, selectable at character creation:
When activated, ALL units now have a chance to start with more HP.
Cadet ship repair cost is higher as well.
(this implementation is an initial sketch for testing)
Minor Improvements:
- Slight balancing at the beginning level of some Maneuvers:
Barrel Roll is slightly worse at level 0.
Ace Pilot and some other better ones.
- Balancing some units to make the game a little more interesting.
- "Beholder" unit's side attack now "Pushes" and deals more damage.
- "Fire Punch" unit now Moves and Pushes in "zig-zag".
- Minor improvements to the text of some cards.
- Mission to invade mothership is only activated when selecting a Portal in the Jump interface (STG).
- Fixed bug where some cards sometimes did not damage the units of the dragon's mothership.
