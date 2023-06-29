 Skip to content

Takara Cards update for 29 June 2023

New version: b091

Share · View all patches · Build 11563047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- New difficulty mechanics:

Some base units now have a chance to start with more HP and this becomes more common as the Cadet levels up.
This mechanic affects all difficulty modes.

- New “Hard Mode”, selectable at character creation:

When activated, ALL units now have a chance to start with more HP.
Cadet ship repair cost is higher as well.
(this implementation is an initial sketch for testing)

Minor Improvements:
  • Slight balancing at the beginning level of some Maneuvers:
    Barrel Roll is slightly worse at level 0.
    Ace Pilot and some other better ones.
  • Balancing some units to make the game a little more interesting.
  • "Beholder" unit's side attack now "Pushes" and deals more damage.
  • "Fire Punch" unit now Moves and Pushes in "zig-zag".
  • Minor improvements to the text of some cards.
  • Mission to invade mothership is only activated when selecting a Portal in the Jump interface (STG).
  • Fixed bug where some cards sometimes did not damage the units of the dragon's mothership.

