Times Of War update for 26 June 2023

1.23.6.26

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːcsgoaː Shadow scripts and AO tune
ːcsgobː +20 Leaderboard ranks
ːcsgoxː Army size And Dog Tag fix ː_wrench_ː

ːstella_happyː Have Fun . ! ːakikoː

Changed files in this update

