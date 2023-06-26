- Added a compass with quest marker support. This will mark some quest waypoints on your compass to make them easier to locate. Not all waypoints will support markers, some things are best hidden. It can be enabled or disabled on a case by case basis. It also supports variable range. Meaning that some markers will appear when you are within a certain distance, and be invisible when you are beyond that distance.
- Updated many scenarios to display quest markers at various parts of the mission.
- Corrected some font related issues which opened the door to some additional localizations.
- The game now supports Simplified Chinese and Japanese localizations. As with other localizations, translations should be considered in a beta phase, and you may run into some un-localized strings.
- Giving a health potion to a companion or pet will now heal them.
- NPC healers will now heal allies a bit earlier than was previously the case. i didnt get htat working in time
The Hopebringer update for 26 June 2023
v1.3.0 Build Notes
