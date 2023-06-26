 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 26 June 2023

Multiplayer and other enchancements

Build 11562812

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved lighting in lifts and scenes for better visuals
Adjusted wind values to better match real-world values
Added fall rate to non-VR controls (Steam only)
Multiplayer can now be hosted and joined much easier. You can now select multiplayer public and private rooms and join automatically without setting lift type and scene.
General bug fixes and improvements

