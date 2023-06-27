Dual Universe - Release 1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11562488 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.3.

Improvements

Allow Lua to read axis with getAxisValues while keyboard and mouse are locked by UI (Tab view, or chat open).

Deploying a blueprint now automatically sets an automatic maintenance unit snapshot to it.

Balancing Changes

Doubled the amount of contribution gained for all Alien Warfare missions.

Increased the Quanta reward for Very Easy missions from 260.000 to 375.000.

Increased the Quanta reward for Easy missions from 900.000 to 1.250.000.

Increased the Quanta reward for Medium missions from 2.500.000 to 3.250.000.

Increased the Quanta reward for Hard missions from 5.000.000 to 6.500.000.

Increased the Quanta reward for Very Hard missions from 7.000.000 to 9.000.000.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue when using multiple joysticks.

Fixed splitting an inventory stack with a target in the same container.

[Lua] Restored the dkjson library and reinstated it for loading, for compatibility with existing scripts that do not use valid JSON formats. We have kept the high-performance json library in the local files and recommend that you use it for your systems and unload the dkjson library where possible.

Fixed errors in the Lua atlas.

Fixed an issue with screen units on the Haven 8 shuttle landing.

Known Issues

[PVE] On rare occasions entering or exiting a mission may fail, should this happen please notify us via a bug report so we can investigate the issue further and assist you in exiting the mission.

[PVE] On rare occasions radars don’t pick up the first targets on entering a mission.

[Inputs] Joystick buttons are currently not correctly separated between different devices in the interface and report conflicting bindings. The devices are still however treated as individual devices and the keys are unique to each device allowing you to bind multiple joystick devices in parallel.

Some notifications are currently missing their decimal format, making the amounts appear larger by a magnitude of 100, this number is incorrect and the correct amounts appear in the wallet log.

Modern Screen M are currently rendering their content in the wrong position, resulting in the screen units not displaying their content correctly, any Lua however still works in the background without issue.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!