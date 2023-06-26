 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 26 June 2023

Tablet is fixed!

Build 11562616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very very very sorry for the messing up! Tablet is now working properly!

In case the update doesn't show you have to end the Steam process and launch Steam again, or wait 10 minutes for it to show.

Changed files in this update

