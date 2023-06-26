Solution plan for 'Connecting to STEAM' unable to log in to the game

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Main cause: As this game is an online game, all users who log in to the game will first send their IDs to the Steam server for account verification. After the authentication is passed, they will start the process of entering our server inventory repository. So, when you encounter stuck steam, you can try the following methods to solve it:

Attempt to log in using any Steam Store Accelerator; Attempt to log in using any VPN;

In general, domestic telecommunications networks can smoothly connect to STEAM servers and respond quickly.

In some cases, it is not possible to connect. You can try the above two methods.

In addition, in order to completely solve the problem of not being able to connect to Steam. We are still preparing to set up a transit login server ourselves, so that when everyone is unable to connect to Steam, we can assist in the transit to overseas nodes for account verification with STEAM.

For this reason, we hope to forgive all the inconvenience caused to you in the past few days.

