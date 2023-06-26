 Skip to content

The Mutational update for 26 June 2023

Hotfix #12

Hotfix #12

Build 11562336

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is finally playable again after fixing some backend issues ːsteamhappyː.
I fixed some other small issues as well, which are listed below. It's been a while since I worked on this game, so I hope no issues pop-up, but if there are any don't hesitate to send me a message or post in the forums!

Make sure to join The Mutational discord to find some games:
Invitation link: https://discord.gg/35SrPWy

Patch notes:
  • Reduced the difficulty of the default level before wave 15
  • Slightly increased the difficulty for the default level after wave 15
  • Fixed the discord logo not being hidden when opening a menu
  • Fixed V-Sync to disable after changing the graphics settings, even if it was shown as enabled in the settings menu
  • Fixed the DUO leaderboard highscores not being shown correctly
  • Massively increased the performance of all GUI screens (Settings, Perk select, matchmaking etc.)
  • V-Sync is now enabled by default, can still be turned off in the settings
  • Graphics settings now default to ‘High’ instead of ‘Ultra’ by default
  • Game Skin/Post processing now default to ‘Normal’ instead of ‘Purple’
  • Updated Unity version
  • Updated Anti Aliasing

Have fun playing,
Oesterseks Wolboer

