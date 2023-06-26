Hotfix #12

The game is finally playable again after fixing some backend issues ːsteamhappyː.

I fixed some other small issues as well, which are listed below. It's been a while since I worked on this game, so I hope no issues pop-up, but if there are any don't hesitate to send me a message or post in the forums!

Make sure to join The Mutational discord to find some games:

Invitation link: https://discord.gg/35SrPWy

Patch notes:

Reduced the difficulty of the default level before wave 15

Slightly increased the difficulty for the default level after wave 15

Fixed the discord logo not being hidden when opening a menu

Fixed V-Sync to disable after changing the graphics settings, even if it was shown as enabled in the settings menu

Fixed the DUO leaderboard highscores not being shown correctly

Massively increased the performance of all GUI screens (Settings, Perk select, matchmaking etc.)

V-Sync is now enabled by default, can still be turned off in the settings

Graphics settings now default to ‘High’ instead of ‘Ultra’ by default

Game Skin/Post processing now default to ‘Normal’ instead of ‘Purple’

Updated Unity version

Updated Anti Aliasing

Have fun playing,

Oesterseks Wolboer