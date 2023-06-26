New Animations for everyone
Bugs with animations fixed for everyone
All bugs fixed from 2.6
AI does not bug out when close to the player
AI only looks at the player when the player is being chased
AI does not freeze when close to the player
Fixed an ai bug where the player wouldnt be able to run away from the AI
Optimized the game even more!
The Creej Corruption Playtest update for 26 June 2023
ALPHA 2.7 | ANIMATION UPDATE
New Animations for everyone
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update