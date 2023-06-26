 Skip to content

The Creej Corruption Playtest update for 26 June 2023

ALPHA 2.7 | ANIMATION UPDATE

Build 11562330

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Animations for everyone
Bugs with animations fixed for everyone
All bugs fixed from 2.6
AI does not bug out when close to the player
AI only looks at the player when the player is being chased
AI does not freeze when close to the player
Fixed an ai bug where the player wouldnt be able to run away from the AI
Optimized the game even more!

