FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 26 June 2023

Patch 1.03

Patch 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trade Block added!

Players can be added to the trade block from the roster screen. During the weekly events, if any suitable candidates can be found, there is a 50% chance a trade offer will be made for each player on the trade block. The AI balances trades based on starter rating, salary, positive vs negative events and experience. The AI will not trade for players near retirement unless the AI team has a winning record.

Added coach of the year to end of season awards.

Bug fixes
Fixed playoff schedule issue with 32 team leagues and 0 divisions
Fixed bug which prevented a full rookie draft pool
Fixed bug not calculating team sack records properly
Fixed several bugs associated with exiting to main screen and creating a new league

