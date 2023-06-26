Patch 1.03

Trade Block added!

Players can be added to the trade block from the roster screen. During the weekly events, if any suitable candidates can be found, there is a 50% chance a trade offer will be made for each player on the trade block. The AI balances trades based on starter rating, salary, positive vs negative events and experience. The AI will not trade for players near retirement unless the AI team has a winning record.

Added coach of the year to end of season awards.

Bug fixes

Fixed playoff schedule issue with 32 team leagues and 0 divisions

Fixed bug which prevented a full rookie draft pool

Fixed bug not calculating team sack records properly

Fixed several bugs associated with exiting to main screen and creating a new league