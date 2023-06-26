 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cones in Space update for 26 June 2023

2.6 update released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11562164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cones in space 2.6 is done! it's a small patch that has fixed a few bugs, and has added a new item, the "coneage increaser" these are pickups you can find on planets that increase your max coneage, can you find them all?

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2470651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link