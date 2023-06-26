Update Note for 2023 June 27

Improve gameplay:
- After finish the puzzle, player can move to next level by simply click on the door.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Improve gameplay:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update