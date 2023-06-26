 Skip to content

DotDot update for 26 June 2023

Update Note for 2023 June 27

26 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improve gameplay:

  • After finish the puzzle, player can move to next level by simply click on the door.

