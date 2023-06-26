Hotfix 0.8.1.12 - Changelog

- Changed the algorithm for calculating the odds of landing a hit on each individual body part.
In previous versions of the game, the chance to hit was spread evenly between each body part. And since the character and most enemies have two of each limb, two thirds of the incoming strikes would land on arms and legs, which created a counterintuitive necessity to prioritize arm and leg protection over body and head armor.
The chance to hit a body part will now be dynamically calculated based on their overall amount. For the player character and humanoid enemies the numbers go as follows:
Head: 16.7%
Body: 36.7%
Each leg and arm: 11.7%
This means that the chance to receive a strike to the body and the head will be roughly the same as that of taking a hit on a limb.
- Fixed the bug that caused Damage Resistances to be taken into account before Block Power.
- Fixed ranged weapons not losing Durability from attacking.
- Fixed fumbled attacks dealing normal amounts of Magical and Nature Damage.
- Fixed the incorrect interaction of "Flurry of Strikes" with Hands Efficiency.
- Fixed the effect of "Seal of Empowerment" expiring one turn sooner than intended.
- Fixed enemies not losing Energy after using their Vivifying Essence.
- Fixed enemies becoming Hostile upon taking damage from faraway traps in dungeons.
- Fixed "Sudden Volley" not applying Daze when used with a crossbow.
- Fixed "Courage" interfering with the application of Stagger in certain situations.
- Fixed "Lingering Incantations" prolonging most non-magical effects while not working with "Stone Armor".
- Fixed the bug preventing enemies from opening grate doors.
- Fixed the Brynn Fence selling lower level items than he is supposed to.
- Fixed the excessive Durability of some sarcophaguses (which was resulting in huge damage to anyone knocked back into them).
- Fixed the incorrect sprite of Engraved Greaves.
- Fixed the interruptions to background music when moving between locations.
- Fixed the missing condition check during the Mannshire Governor dialogue.
- Fixed the issue with the Mannshire Elder's disappearing dialogue.
- Fixed Dead Martyrs being able to continue using speech lines.
- Fixed Brynn Crossbowmen being able to descent from city walls.
- Fixed the inability to fix shields with Repair Kits.
- Tweaked items' Durability loss, including the Durability loss from blocked attacks.
- Fixed the Knockback Chance formula of "Reign in Blood".
- Fixed the inability to attack furniture and other props without activating the attack mode.
- Fixed fumbled "Breakthrough" being able to apply Stagger to its target.
Changed files in this update