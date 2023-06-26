Hotfix 0.8.1.12 - Changelog

Changed the algorithm for calculating the odds of landing a hit on each individual body part.

In previous versions of the game, the chance to hit was spread evenly between each body part. And since the character and most enemies have two of each limb, two thirds of the incoming strikes would land on arms and legs, which created a counterintuitive necessity to prioritize arm and leg protection over body and head armor.

The chance to hit a body part will now be dynamically calculated based on their overall amount. For the player character and humanoid enemies the numbers go as follows:

Head: 16.7%

Body: 36.7%

Each leg and arm: 11.7%

This means that the chance to receive a strike to the body and the head will be roughly the same as that of taking a hit on a limb.