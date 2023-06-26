 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 26 June 2023

Patch 0.5130

Patch 0.5130

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Assignment "Arachnophobia" would stay despite completing it.
  • Fixed an issue with the action wheel where secondary wheels could get stuck on top of the main action wheel

