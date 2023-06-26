- Fixed an issue where the Assignment "Arachnophobia" would stay despite completing it.
- Fixed an issue with the action wheel where secondary wheels could get stuck on top of the main action wheel
Our Adventurer Guild update for 26 June 2023
Patch 0.5130
Patchnotes via Steam Community
