Share · View all patches · Build 11561988 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

Added landing skid physics to Kiowa and Lynx Helicopters Tweaked the Kiowa's handling to better reflect real world abilities. Basically more power! Tweaked the Viper's handling to be better balanced in flight.

Tomorrow I shall be starting work on the wingman command interface which will eventiually allow you to control and command 3 separate flights (2 rotor wing & 1 fixed wing).