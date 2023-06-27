v1.12 is now live, with smoother track scrolling!

Great news! Trombone Champ now uses different math to scroll the tracks during gameplay, which should lead to significantly smoother movement for most users. Apologies for not doing this sooner... This is really something we should have explored further before launching the game 35 years ago...

Previously, the game would read the "timestamp" of the song every single frame and move the track accordingly. In theory, this should work perfectly, but in practice it sometimes lead to jerky movement, most likely due to the game's framerate not perfectly syncing up with the elapsed time of the audio.

Now, the game moves the track at a smooth, constant rate, based on elapsed time since the last frame (delta time). Additionally, to make sure the track doesn't gradually de-sync for any reason, the game checks the audio timestamp each measure and re-syncs the track if it's more than 4 pixels off. In our experience, this smooth scrolling is much more precise than anticipated. It works really well and almost never needs to re-sync at all!

On the primary PC where we develop and test the game, scrolling feels significantly smoother. It's a very noticeable difference!

However, on the Macbook Pro we use for Mac testing, the game already scrolled extremely smoothly. We're not really sure why this is the case, but you may not notice a big difference if you're playing on a newer Mac laptop at 120fps. If you're playing on an older Mac at 60fps, you will probably feel the difference.

Please note: This new smooth scrolling is now the default. If, for some reason, you prefer the old scrolling, you can select it in the Settings menu, under "Gameplay."

Smooth scrolling is the biggest improvement in this update, but there's additional stuff:

You can now disable the song previews that play in the Track Select screen by using the option in Settings if they annoy you for some reason.

Visual appearance of settings has been cleaned up.

Chosen character, trombone, and sound pack is now more visible in Character Select.

Sound effects when unpausing are dramatically improved.

Restarting a track is slightly faster.

Control Testing Zone easier to find, looks slightly better, and displays current control choices.

When paused, the player model no longer rotates in the background.

Various code adjustments to catch potential bugs with custom tracks.

BUGFIX: If your master volume is below 100, the game should no longer get quieter during gameplay / music sequences.

We hope this new scrolling makes the game more enjoyable for everyone! It really does change the feel of gameplay.

Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for your patience!

-Holy Wow