Outcore update for 26 June 2023

June 26th update

June 26th update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time it's almost certainly fixed for good. That said, there's also a very decent chance I may have made that bug worse. Only time and your angry comments will tell.

    • Fixed the game's rendering on 5:4 aspect ratio screens, which should allow cavemen to play Outcore.
    • Fixed the memory window not recognizing Lumi being dropped into it for some players

Changed files in this update

