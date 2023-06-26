June 26th update

-
- Remember the blog post about the "racism" bug? Well, it's fixed again. No more manually adding support for weird characters for the rest of eternity.
This time it's almost certainly fixed for good. That said, there's also a very decent chance I may have made that bug worse. Only time and your angry comments will tell.
- Fixed the game's rendering on 5:4 aspect ratio screens, which should allow cavemen to play Outcore.
- Fixed the memory window not recognizing Lumi being dropped into it for some players
