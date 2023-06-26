Life Not Supported is now in Early Access for version 0.4.0!

There is a launch discount for 15% which will last a few weeks and I do not plan on deeply discounting the game any time in the near future.

This launch will likely be a bit rocky, as it's just me and it's my first game but I'll be reading all the Steam Forum messages, emails and in-game bug reports/suggestions to get this game going properly.

You can view the full roadmap here - https://trello.com/b/gCLQveU4/life-not-supported-roadmap

If you want to help me out with the launch, the best things you can do are:

Report bugs, visual glitches, balancing issues, anything negative via the new ingame reporting tool by pressing F8. Also, you can always just post in the forums or email me at contact@lifenotsupported.com

Post screenshots into the Steam Community Screenshot tab, show other players what you've made!

Help any new players out if you come across any, although I'll be trying my best to get to everyone.

If you're playing LNS in a non-English language and find any errors with translation please let me know, or just DM me if you'd like to proofread the whole translation file for your language.

Life Not Supported has changed a lot over the past 2+ years and I'm determined to get it all the way to 1.0 and beyond!

As always, thank you for sticking around

Sam :)