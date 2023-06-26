 Skip to content

Frontline: Panzers & Generals update for 26 June 2023

v1.0.8

v1.0.8

Build 11561719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43591465/47c33a7e147257cde1587c13fe6ac987059e4541.png[/img]Various bug fixing plus a few tweaks.
Fixed - "Predicted artillery damage" not appearing in the recruitment menu.

Thank you!

