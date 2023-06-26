 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 26 June 2023

0.3.2.203

Build 11561684

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bottom of balloon clips through objects
  • Made book return text more readable
  • Minor improvements to Library
  • Prevented more than one record player tile from spawning
  • Added a hint to the computer in Library
  • Fixed balloons becoming invisible
  • Added prompt with book name when you collect a book
  • Fixed 555 drawing on top of player during kill
  • Improve 555 hearing
  • Adjusted footstep sound volumes
  • Made 555 kill sequence visible in darkness
  • Prevented 555 from spawning behind locked door
  • Added titles and motifs for every tape
  • Improved black chair impact sounds
  • Time is now persistent across levels, but doesn't reset in New Game (Known issue)

