- Fixed bottom of balloon clips through objects
- Made book return text more readable
- Minor improvements to Library
- Prevented more than one record player tile from spawning
- Added a hint to the computer in Library
- Fixed balloons becoming invisible
- Added prompt with book name when you collect a book
- Fixed 555 drawing on top of player during kill
- Improve 555 hearing
- Adjusted footstep sound volumes
- Made 555 kill sequence visible in darkness
- Prevented 555 from spawning behind locked door
- Added titles and motifs for every tape
- Improved black chair impact sounds
- Time is now persistent across levels, but doesn't reset in New Game (Known issue)
The Classrooms update for 26 June 2023
0.3.2.203
