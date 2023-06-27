Welcome to the Last Resort, it's the Filthy Animals Summer Update!

ey youse buncha Filthy Animals,

Stealin’ stuff can be hard work so it’s time tuh take some time off. That’s why yer uncle Tony is giving you a break - I’ve opened up my island so youse can get some well-earned rest.

Welcome to the Last Resort

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41074614/86ed7e8057b8bee2c940ebb019ed6b21eda73572.png[/img]

Take a load off and hang out at The Last Resort, the best kept vacation spot with only a little bit of radioactive waste, traffic noise, and snakes.

Play ball, go ziplining, and uncover some buried ‘treasure’. Take the time to try on some different outfits while you relax somewhere where there’s no timers or objectives to worry about for once.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41074614/3901e33ab1fde51727deef04ca3861adc1be6555.gif[/img]

The Last Resort is accessible via the level select menu, and is available now to everyone in both single and multiplayer modes right…now!

Get 25% off Filthy Animals

Right now you can save 25% when you pick up Filthy Animals on Steam.

We’ve also updated the game with a load of quality of life improvements recently, so if you've been waiting - now's the time to pick up the game and get ready for CHAOS!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1195420/Filthy_Animals__Heist_Simulator/

