Park Beyond 1.2.0.135621 - Patch 1

The following patch has been released for Park Beyond. If you continue to encounter issues after this patch, please contact our friendly support team right away.
Stability
- Fixed a crash when using the Filter module
- Fixed a crash when exiting the game while in sandbox mode
- Fixed a crash when selecting the variant of the filter module after performing undo-redo for filter module
- Fixed a crash when selecting ‘Replace Entrance’ after placing the ‘Slingshot’ flat ride
- Fixed a crash when attempting to close the side character dialogue box using 'x' button
- Fixed a crash when Hemlock's second parking lot is being built after a loading a save
- Fixed a crash when loading a save file
- Fixed a crash when selecting undo and redo option for any module in mission 1
- Fixed a crash when connecting entrance path for coaster
- Fixed a crash after placing a transportation ride with the elevator module and then using undo and redo
- Fixed a crash after saving and loading mission 7
- Fixed a crash that sometimes happens after performing undo-redo paths on uneven terrain
- Fixed a crash when the performing undo-redo function for a cannon module with a wide coaster after loading a manually created save file
- Fixed a crash when selecting 'Resume' from Main Menu after completing Mission 04 milestone 3 and quitting the game
- Fixed a crash when track placement in specific situations
- Fixed a crash when replacing the entrance queue path from the overview panel after destroying the queue path of any coaster prefab
- Fixed a crash when performing undo-redo function after loading a manually created savefile
- Fixed multiple less occuring crashes
Mission 1
- Added Exception for M01 on pausing outro
Mission 2
- Fixed multiple visual issues in the intro sequence
Mission 3
- Fixed offset head movement of Phil in Pitch Meeting
- Added more fitting animations to Sofia's last player reaction
- Hides Challenge count in Milestone 4 to avoid negative 'x remaining'
Mission 5
- Fixed incorrect Hemlock purchasing notification and side character timing issue
- Expanded some trigger boxes of the challenges for more tolerance.
Mission 6
- Fixed holes in the game world and other visual improvements
Mission 7
- Fixed visitor T-posing issue and corrected colors
- Fixed an issue with some goals not being accomplished once the requirements were fulfilled
Mission 8
- Fixed that when placing first platform, all Sofia lines were spammed
- Outro: Fixed constrained aspect ratio in widescreen of one shot
Exploration Park
- Fixed an issue with some vision sparks not being accomplished once the requirements were fulfilled
- Fixed counter of "Place ATMs" challenge
Placement
- Improved collision box of coaster station
- Flat Rides Terrain Cutting Shapes now move with ride Relocation.
- Updated land extension material parameters for a more precise boudary detection
- Fixed an issue where you’re unable to place any structures near the land extension borders in sandbox map 'Grand Lake'
- Fixed an issue where you’re unable to adjust 'Grid Width' for Path Placement via gamepad
- Fixed an issue where the 'Area locked' error message is not displayed when the user places decorations, facilities or modular structures outside the edge of the purchased land
- Fixed an issue where placement preview arrow is misaligned with the coaster of a coaster after rotating it
Groups/Modular Structures
- Added overlay to group edit mode to visualise objects that are part of the group better
- Added "Disband Object Group" action
- Coordinates used for snapping are now all in world space instead of in the space of a special random structure
- The snapped location is no longer dependent on the unsnapped location.
- Fix for an overlap sometimes being detected between walls that are connected at a 90 degree angle.
- Removed rounding in several places to avoid multiple slightly different snap locations.
- Structures now only snap to structures of the currently edited group.
- Fix for incorrect modifiers when moving/cloning modular structures in group edit mode
- Improved general snapping behavior of modular structures
Paths
- Fixed issue around "intersection too steep"
- Fixed offset between mouse cursor and endpoint on the Gate operation.
- Fixed issue with gate operation always enabling railing by default.
- Improved auto path placement on uneven terrain
- Fixed an issue where path segment preview can be extended to illegal height and length during path placement add state on gamepad
- Fixed an issue where path placement under water is possible under certain conditions
- Fixed visitors getting stuck or walking off the paths when removing queue segments
Coasters
- Increased the max height of the elevator to 200 meters
- Fixed placement issue with the elevator module
- Fixed an issue where the Cannon module moves far away from its position by itself after the end node was clicked
- Removed irrelevant tooltips that were displayed while an off-rail track is selected under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue where carts meeting head-on do not bounce back and crash incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where individual carts have different speeds after getting split
- Fixed an issue where off-rail tracks cannot be placed in mission 1
- Fixed an issue where coasters are colliding with the terraformed terrain around it
- Fixed an issue where some modules lose track connection when MR was cloned
- Fixed an issue where coasters constructed with long ride distances and ride durations are not profitable under mission circumstances
- Fixed an issue where single carts teleport on the elevator module
- Fixed an issue where wings of coaster cart fail to disappear after train jumps across 'Ramp' or 'Cannon' module when the camera is zoomed out
- Fixed an issue where Height/Yaw/Pitch of the track cannot be adjusted via node after the preview snaps to a snapping point
- Fixed an issue where the fork module was not showing its direction
- Fixed an issue where wild mouse modular ride track is not color customisable
Flat Rides
- Fixed an issue where the flat ride destroyed by Hemlock's parking lot can be retrieved using undo-redo function
Shops
- Fixed an issue where shops are misaligned with the dynamic cursor on cloning
Staff
- Assigned effect description texts to staff impossifications
- Fixed an issue where you’re unable to hire staff after pressing 'LS' button (sort) on the gamepad without hiring any staff
- Fixed an issue where Staff members enter into an A pose and float around when selecting them while in impossification mode, and then waiving impossification mode without impossifying them
Terraforming
- Added additional terrain textures
Impossification Mode
- Added a better way of communicating the benefits of staff impossifications
Undo/Redo
- Split undo continuous action with terraforming
- Fixed undo not working correctly with shop impossifications
- Fixed an issue where undo-redo removes objects in the incorrect order if prefabs are used
- Fixed an issue where undo-redo doesn't work for impossifications and breaks the undo-redo mechanic
- Fixed an issue where water was not always redone completely
Camera
- Improved Precision Rotation Speed
- Fixed an issue with the camera functions and asset selection functionality being lost on switching from 'Gamepad' to 'M&K' after activating and waiving impossification mode while the Multi-Select mode is active
UI
- Fixing pink text color for positive monthly income in Coaster Editor display
- Fixed cutoff in bullet point lists
- Fixing the tooltip for the placement settings cost threshold
- Polished camera tutorial
- Improved icons for entertainers
- Added alternative header background functionality for impossified structures and staff
- Fixed alignment issues of the staff job experience window after max job rank is reached; if the bar is not hidden, the percentage will be set to 100% instead of 1%
- Idle Icon for Staff Management details
- Staff experience tooltip now shows the correct energy modifier
- New Button Style for Modular Structures with automatic grid placement
- Fixed color coding issue in the cash balance tooltip
- Staff Impossification UI adjustments
- Added 30 Day Profit display different tooltips between shops and rides
- Removed a redundant X button displayed in the radial menu in Mission 1 when using the gamepad on PC or Xbox
- Fixed an issue where 'Land Extension' is not accessible via gamepad on the map 'Nature Heaven'
- Fixed an issue where incorrect object gets selected on selecting from ‘Selected Attraction’ list
Optional Goals
- Fixed an issue where the same character optional goals are triggered twice in mission 3
- Fixed an issue where team goals do not trigger after completing team goals associated with any of the three characters
Balancing
- Adjusted visitor capacity curve
- Tweaked job efficiency and duty energy reduction modifiers for all staff types
- Tweaked energy level job efficiency modifier for all staff types. (More job efficiency between 80% - 100% energy level)
- Fixed an issue where the construction costs were inconsistent for certain flat rides
Visuals
- Added color customization to several assets and improved some textures
- Added a water effect to the pirates water fountain
- Added the steam effect to animatronics of the DaVinci theme
- Adjusted the material of the water fountain effects
- Added effects to multiple animatronics
- Adjusted light settings of scenery objects so they use smaller radiuses
- Added a frame (distorted noise) around the Character Captures so they are not cut off suddenly
- Improved dark transitions in Day & Night cycle
- Fixed an issue where the texture of lower body is missing for female entertainers after impossification
- Fixed an issue where some asset and game world textures fail to render on all maps
Help Center
- Fixed third image of helpscreen not showing on languages other than english (Visitors - Leaving the Park)
- Fixed help screen image not showing up in languages other than EN and AR (second panel of Visitors - Experiences)
- Replaced a placeholder image which was displayed in the help center of 'Transport Rides' under Rides and Roller Coasters
Controller
- Fixed detail panel buttons in the staff screen not being accessible with controller
Performance
- Removed performance impacting mesh from several maps
- Changed helpscreen fallback textures to soft pointers to save memory
- Fixed an issue where GPU usage is too high on starting any map
- Fixed an issue where the FPS drops significantly below 10 on moving certain scenery object around mineshaft in mission 3
- Fixed an issue where the FPS drops drastically to below 22 FPS in mission 2 after completing some milestones on a regular spec hardware
- Fixed an issue where the FPS drops below 20 on a specific area when the camera is focused on a group of visitors in mission 6 on a regular spec hardware
Save Game
- Fixed staff and visitors getting stuck in an interaction when loading a save game
- Fixed Flat Rides sometimes getting stuck with visitors not leaving the ride/remaining in their seats
- Fided several prefabs having the shop core separated from their object group when loading a save game
Audio
- Fixed some audio corruption issues on maintenance failure VFXs
Other
- ESRB only shows when the player launches with the Zombeyond DLC for the first time
Changed depots in lim-special2 branch