Park Beyond 1.2.0.135621 - Patch 1

The following patch has been released for Park Beyond. If you continue to encounter issues after this patch, please contact our friendly support team right away.

Stability

Fixed a crash when using the Filter module

Fixed a crash when exiting the game while in sandbox mode

Fixed a crash when selecting the variant of the filter module after performing undo-redo for filter module

Fixed a crash when selecting ‘Replace Entrance’ after placing the ‘Slingshot’ flat ride

Fixed a crash when attempting to close the side character dialogue box using 'x' button

Fixed a crash when Hemlock's second parking lot is being built after a loading a save

Fixed a crash when loading a save file

Fixed a crash when selecting undo and redo option for any module in mission 1

Fixed a crash when connecting entrance path for coaster

Fixed a crash after placing a transportation ride with the elevator module and then using undo and redo

Fixed a crash after saving and loading mission 7

Fixed a crash that sometimes happens after performing undo-redo paths on uneven terrain

Fixed a crash when the performing undo-redo function for a cannon module with a wide coaster after loading a manually created save file

Fixed a crash when selecting 'Resume' from Main Menu after completing Mission 04 milestone 3 and quitting the game

Fixed a crash when track placement in specific situations

Fixed a crash when replacing the entrance queue path from the overview panel after destroying the queue path of any coaster prefab

Fixed a crash when performing undo-redo function after loading a manually created savefile

Fixed multiple less occuring crashes

Mission 1

Added Exception for M01 on pausing outro

Mission 2

Fixed multiple visual issues in the intro sequence

Mission 3

Fixed offset head movement of Phil in Pitch Meeting

Added more fitting animations to Sofia's last player reaction

Hides Challenge count in Milestone 4 to avoid negative 'x remaining'

Mission 5

Fixed incorrect Hemlock purchasing notification and side character timing issue

Expanded some trigger boxes of the challenges for more tolerance.

Mission 6

Fixed holes in the game world and other visual improvements

Mission 7

Fixed visitor T-posing issue and corrected colors

Fixed an issue with some goals not being accomplished once the requirements were fulfilled

Mission 8

Fixed that when placing first platform, all Sofia lines were spammed

Outro: Fixed constrained aspect ratio in widescreen of one shot

Exploration Park

Fixed an issue with some vision sparks not being accomplished once the requirements were fulfilled

Fixed counter of "Place ATMs" challenge

Placement

Improved collision box of coaster station

Flat Rides Terrain Cutting Shapes now move with ride Relocation.

Updated land extension material parameters for a more precise boudary detection

Fixed an issue where you’re unable to place any structures near the land extension borders in sandbox map 'Grand Lake'

Fixed an issue where you’re unable to adjust 'Grid Width' for Path Placement via gamepad

Fixed an issue where the 'Area locked' error message is not displayed when the user places decorations, facilities or modular structures outside the edge of the purchased land

Fixed an issue where placement preview arrow is misaligned with the coaster of a coaster after rotating it

Groups/Modular Structures

Added overlay to group edit mode to visualise objects that are part of the group better

Added "Disband Object Group" action

Coordinates used for snapping are now all in world space instead of in the space of a special random structure

The snapped location is no longer dependent on the unsnapped location.

Fix for an overlap sometimes being detected between walls that are connected at a 90 degree angle.

Removed rounding in several places to avoid multiple slightly different snap locations.

Structures now only snap to structures of the currently edited group.

Fix for incorrect modifiers when moving/cloning modular structures in group edit mode

Improved general snapping behavior of modular structures

Paths

Fixed issue around "intersection too steep"

Fixed offset between mouse cursor and endpoint on the Gate operation.

Fixed issue with gate operation always enabling railing by default.

Improved auto path placement on uneven terrain

Fixed an issue where path segment preview can be extended to illegal height and length during path placement add state on gamepad

Fixed an issue where path placement under water is possible under certain conditions

Fixed visitors getting stuck or walking off the paths when removing queue segments

Coasters

Increased the max height of the elevator to 200 meters

Fixed placement issue with the elevator module

Fixed an issue where the Cannon module moves far away from its position by itself after the end node was clicked

Removed irrelevant tooltips that were displayed while an off-rail track is selected under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where carts meeting head-on do not bounce back and crash incorrectly

Fixed an issue where individual carts have different speeds after getting split

Fixed an issue where off-rail tracks cannot be placed in mission 1

Fixed an issue where coasters are colliding with the terraformed terrain around it

Fixed an issue where some modules lose track connection when MR was cloned

Fixed an issue where coasters constructed with long ride distances and ride durations are not profitable under mission circumstances

Fixed an issue where single carts teleport on the elevator module

Fixed an issue where wings of coaster cart fail to disappear after train jumps across 'Ramp' or 'Cannon' module when the camera is zoomed out

Fixed an issue where Height/Yaw/Pitch of the track cannot be adjusted via node after the preview snaps to a snapping point

Fixed an issue where the fork module was not showing its direction

Fixed an issue where wild mouse modular ride track is not color customisable

Flat Rides

Fixed an issue where the flat ride destroyed by Hemlock's parking lot can be retrieved using undo-redo function

Shops

Fixed an issue where shops are misaligned with the dynamic cursor on cloning

Staff

Assigned effect description texts to staff impossifications

Fixed an issue where you’re unable to hire staff after pressing 'LS' button (sort) on the gamepad without hiring any staff

Fixed an issue where Staff members enter into an A pose and float around when selecting them while in impossification mode, and then waiving impossification mode without impossifying them

Terraforming

Added additional terrain textures

Impossification Mode

Added a better way of communicating the benefits of staff impossifications

Undo/Redo

Split undo continuous action with terraforming

Fixed undo not working correctly with shop impossifications

Fixed an issue where undo-redo removes objects in the incorrect order if prefabs are used

Fixed an issue where undo-redo doesn't work for impossifications and breaks the undo-redo mechanic

Fixed an issue where water was not always redone completely

Camera

Improved Precision Rotation Speed

Fixed an issue with the camera functions and asset selection functionality being lost on switching from 'Gamepad' to 'M&K' after activating and waiving impossification mode while the Multi-Select mode is active

UI

Fixing pink text color for positive monthly income in Coaster Editor display

Fixed cutoff in bullet point lists

Fixing the tooltip for the placement settings cost threshold

Polished camera tutorial

Improved icons for entertainers

Added alternative header background functionality for impossified structures and staff

Fixed alignment issues of the staff job experience window after max job rank is reached; if the bar is not hidden, the percentage will be set to 100% instead of 1%

Idle Icon for Staff Management details

Staff experience tooltip now shows the correct energy modifier

New Button Style for Modular Structures with automatic grid placement

Fixed color coding issue in the cash balance tooltip

Staff Impossification UI adjustments

Added 30 Day Profit display different tooltips between shops and rides

Removed a redundant X button displayed in the radial menu in Mission 1 when using the gamepad on PC or Xbox

Fixed an issue where 'Land Extension' is not accessible via gamepad on the map 'Nature Heaven'

Fixed an issue where incorrect object gets selected on selecting from ‘Selected Attraction’ list

Optional Goals

Fixed an issue where the same character optional goals are triggered twice in mission 3

Fixed an issue where team goals do not trigger after completing team goals associated with any of the three characters

Balancing

Adjusted visitor capacity curve

Tweaked job efficiency and duty energy reduction modifiers for all staff types

Tweaked energy level job efficiency modifier for all staff types. (More job efficiency between 80% - 100% energy level)

Fixed an issue where the construction costs were inconsistent for certain flat rides

Visuals

Added color customization to several assets and improved some textures

Added a water effect to the pirates water fountain

Added the steam effect to animatronics of the DaVinci theme

Adjusted the material of the water fountain effects

Added effects to multiple animatronics

Adjusted light settings of scenery objects so they use smaller radiuses

Added a frame (distorted noise) around the Character Captures so they are not cut off suddenly

Improved dark transitions in Day & Night cycle

Fixed an issue where the texture of lower body is missing for female entertainers after impossification

Fixed an issue where some asset and game world textures fail to render on all maps

Help Center

Fixed third image of helpscreen not showing on languages other than english (Visitors - Leaving the Park)

Fixed help screen image not showing up in languages other than EN and AR (second panel of Visitors - Experiences)

Replaced a placeholder image which was displayed in the help center of 'Transport Rides' under Rides and Roller Coasters

Controller

Fixed detail panel buttons in the staff screen not being accessible with controller

Performance

Removed performance impacting mesh from several maps

Changed helpscreen fallback textures to soft pointers to save memory

Fixed an issue where GPU usage is too high on starting any map

Fixed an issue where the FPS drops significantly below 10 on moving certain scenery object around mineshaft in mission 3

Fixed an issue where the FPS drops drastically to below 22 FPS in mission 2 after completing some milestones on a regular spec hardware

Fixed an issue where the FPS drops below 20 on a specific area when the camera is focused on a group of visitors in mission 6 on a regular spec hardware

Save Game

Fixed staff and visitors getting stuck in an interaction when loading a save game

Fixed Flat Rides sometimes getting stuck with visitors not leaving the ride/remaining in their seats

Fided several prefabs having the shop core separated from their object group when loading a save game

Audio

Fixed some audio corruption issues on maintenance failure VFXs

Other