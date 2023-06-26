 Skip to content

Park Beyond update for 26 June 2023

Park Beyond 1.2.0.135621 - Patch 1

Park Beyond 1.2.0.135621 - Patch 1

The following patch has been released for Park Beyond. If you continue to encounter issues after this patch, please contact our friendly support team right away.

Stability

  • Fixed a crash when using the Filter module
  • Fixed a crash when exiting the game while in sandbox mode
  • Fixed a crash when selecting the variant of the filter module after performing undo-redo for filter module
  • Fixed a crash when selecting ‘Replace Entrance’ after placing the ‘Slingshot’ flat ride
  • Fixed a crash when attempting to close the side character dialogue box using 'x' button
  • Fixed a crash when Hemlock's second parking lot is being built after a loading a save
  • Fixed a crash when loading a save file
  • Fixed a crash when selecting undo and redo option for any module in mission 1
  • Fixed a crash when connecting entrance path for coaster
  • Fixed a crash after placing a transportation ride with the elevator module and then using undo and redo
  • Fixed a crash after saving and loading mission 7
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes happens after performing undo-redo paths on uneven terrain
  • Fixed a crash when the performing undo-redo function for a cannon module with a wide coaster after loading a manually created save file
  • Fixed a crash when selecting 'Resume' from Main Menu after completing Mission 04 milestone 3 and quitting the game
  • Fixed a crash when track placement in specific situations
  • Fixed a crash when replacing the entrance queue path from the overview panel after destroying the queue path of any coaster prefab
  • Fixed a crash when performing undo-redo function after loading a manually created savefile
  • Fixed multiple less occuring crashes

Mission 1

  • Added Exception for M01 on pausing outro

Mission 2

  • Fixed multiple visual issues in the intro sequence

Mission 3

  • Fixed offset head movement of Phil in Pitch Meeting
  • Added more fitting animations to Sofia's last player reaction
  • Hides Challenge count in Milestone 4 to avoid negative 'x remaining'

Mission 5

  • Fixed incorrect Hemlock purchasing notification and side character timing issue
  • Expanded some trigger boxes of the challenges for more tolerance.

Mission 6

  • Fixed holes in the game world and other visual improvements

Mission 7

  • Fixed visitor T-posing issue and corrected colors
  • Fixed an issue with some goals not being accomplished once the requirements were fulfilled

Mission 8

  • Fixed that when placing first platform, all Sofia lines were spammed
  • Outro: Fixed constrained aspect ratio in widescreen of one shot

Exploration Park

  • Fixed an issue with some vision sparks not being accomplished once the requirements were fulfilled
  • Fixed counter of "Place ATMs" challenge

Placement

  • Improved collision box of coaster station
  • Flat Rides Terrain Cutting Shapes now move with ride Relocation.
  • Updated land extension material parameters for a more precise boudary detection
  • Fixed an issue where you’re unable to place any structures near the land extension borders in sandbox map 'Grand Lake'
  • Fixed an issue where you’re unable to adjust 'Grid Width' for Path Placement via gamepad
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Area locked' error message is not displayed when the user places decorations, facilities or modular structures outside the edge of the purchased land
  • Fixed an issue where placement preview arrow is misaligned with the coaster of a coaster after rotating it

Groups/Modular Structures

  • Added overlay to group edit mode to visualise objects that are part of the group better
  • Added "Disband Object Group" action
  • Coordinates used for snapping are now all in world space instead of in the space of a special random structure
  • The snapped location is no longer dependent on the unsnapped location.
  • Fix for an overlap sometimes being detected between walls that are connected at a 90 degree angle.
  • Removed rounding in several places to avoid multiple slightly different snap locations.
  • Structures now only snap to structures of the currently edited group.
  • Fix for incorrect modifiers when moving/cloning modular structures in group edit mode
  • Improved general snapping behavior of modular structures

Paths

  • Fixed issue around "intersection too steep"
  • Fixed offset between mouse cursor and endpoint on the Gate operation.
  • Fixed issue with gate operation always enabling railing by default.
  • Improved auto path placement on uneven terrain
  • Fixed an issue where path segment preview can be extended to illegal height and length during path placement add state on gamepad
  • Fixed an issue where path placement under water is possible under certain conditions
  • Fixed visitors getting stuck or walking off the paths when removing queue segments

Coasters

  • Increased the max height of the elevator to 200 meters
  • Fixed placement issue with the elevator module
  • Fixed an issue where the Cannon module moves far away from its position by itself after the end node was clicked
  • Removed irrelevant tooltips that were displayed while an off-rail track is selected under certain conditions
  • Fixed an issue where carts meeting head-on do not bounce back and crash incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where individual carts have different speeds after getting split
  • Fixed an issue where off-rail tracks cannot be placed in mission 1
  • Fixed an issue where coasters are colliding with the terraformed terrain around it
  • Fixed an issue where some modules lose track connection when MR was cloned
  • Fixed an issue where coasters constructed with long ride distances and ride durations are not profitable under mission circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where single carts teleport on the elevator module
  • Fixed an issue where wings of coaster cart fail to disappear after train jumps across 'Ramp' or 'Cannon' module when the camera is zoomed out
  • Fixed an issue where Height/Yaw/Pitch of the track cannot be adjusted via node after the preview snaps to a snapping point
  • Fixed an issue where the fork module was not showing its direction
  • Fixed an issue where wild mouse modular ride track is not color customisable

Flat Rides

  • Fixed an issue where the flat ride destroyed by Hemlock's parking lot can be retrieved using undo-redo function

Shops

  • Fixed an issue where shops are misaligned with the dynamic cursor on cloning

Staff

  • Assigned effect description texts to staff impossifications
  • Fixed an issue where you’re unable to hire staff after pressing 'LS' button (sort) on the gamepad without hiring any staff
  • Fixed an issue where Staff members enter into an A pose and float around when selecting them while in impossification mode, and then waiving impossification mode without impossifying them

Terraforming

  • Added additional terrain textures

Impossification Mode

  • Added a better way of communicating the benefits of staff impossifications

Undo/Redo

  • Split undo continuous action with terraforming
  • Fixed undo not working correctly with shop impossifications
  • Fixed an issue where undo-redo removes objects in the incorrect order if prefabs are used
  • Fixed an issue where undo-redo doesn't work for impossifications and breaks the undo-redo mechanic
  • Fixed an issue where water was not always redone completely

Camera

  • Improved Precision Rotation Speed
  • Fixed an issue with the camera functions and asset selection functionality being lost on switching from 'Gamepad' to 'M&K' after activating and waiving impossification mode while the Multi-Select mode is active

UI

  • Fixing pink text color for positive monthly income in Coaster Editor display
  • Fixed cutoff in bullet point lists
  • Fixing the tooltip for the placement settings cost threshold
  • Polished camera tutorial
  • Improved icons for entertainers
  • Added alternative header background functionality for impossified structures and staff
  • Fixed alignment issues of the staff job experience window after max job rank is reached; if the bar is not hidden, the percentage will be set to 100% instead of 1%
  • Idle Icon for Staff Management details
  • Staff experience tooltip now shows the correct energy modifier
  • New Button Style for Modular Structures with automatic grid placement
  • Fixed color coding issue in the cash balance tooltip
  • Staff Impossification UI adjustments
  • Added 30 Day Profit display different tooltips between shops and rides
  • Removed a redundant X button displayed in the radial menu in Mission 1 when using the gamepad on PC or Xbox
  • Fixed an issue where 'Land Extension' is not accessible via gamepad on the map 'Nature Heaven'
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect object gets selected on selecting from ‘Selected Attraction’ list

Optional Goals

  • Fixed an issue where the same character optional goals are triggered twice in mission 3
  • Fixed an issue where team goals do not trigger after completing team goals associated with any of the three characters

Balancing

  • Adjusted visitor capacity curve
  • Tweaked job efficiency and duty energy reduction modifiers for all staff types
  • Tweaked energy level job efficiency modifier for all staff types. (More job efficiency between 80% - 100% energy level)
  • Fixed an issue where the construction costs were inconsistent for certain flat rides

Visuals

  • Added color customization to several assets and improved some textures
  • Added a water effect to the pirates water fountain
  • Added the steam effect to animatronics of the DaVinci theme
  • Adjusted the material of the water fountain effects
  • Added effects to multiple animatronics
  • Adjusted light settings of scenery objects so they use smaller radiuses
  • Added a frame (distorted noise) around the Character Captures so they are not cut off suddenly
  • Improved dark transitions in Day & Night cycle
  • Fixed an issue where the texture of lower body is missing for female entertainers after impossification
  • Fixed an issue where some asset and game world textures fail to render on all maps

Help Center

  • Fixed third image of helpscreen not showing on languages other than english (Visitors - Leaving the Park)
  • Fixed help screen image not showing up in languages other than EN and AR (second panel of Visitors - Experiences)
  • Replaced a placeholder image which was displayed in the help center of 'Transport Rides' under Rides and Roller Coasters

Controller

  • Fixed detail panel buttons in the staff screen not being accessible with controller

Performance

  • Removed performance impacting mesh from several maps
  • Changed helpscreen fallback textures to soft pointers to save memory
  • Fixed an issue where GPU usage is too high on starting any map
  • Fixed an issue where the FPS drops significantly below 10 on moving certain scenery object around mineshaft in mission 3
  • Fixed an issue where the FPS drops drastically to below 22 FPS in mission 2 after completing some milestones on a regular spec hardware
  • Fixed an issue where the FPS drops below 20 on a specific area when the camera is focused on a group of visitors in mission 6 on a regular spec hardware

Save Game

  • Fixed staff and visitors getting stuck in an interaction when loading a save game
  • Fixed Flat Rides sometimes getting stuck with visitors not leaving the ride/remaining in their seats
  • Fided several prefabs having the shop core separated from their object group when loading a save game

Audio

  • Fixed some audio corruption issues on maintenance failure VFXs

Other

  • ESRB only shows when the player launches with the Zombeyond DLC for the first time

