Version 1.7.0 - Performance and balance improvements

Greetings survivors,

I have some great news to announce. In the past week I have made some performance improvements as well as some balancing changes. As always, you can find the full list of changes below.

Before I start, I want to thank everyone who tried the game after seeing the Markiplier video, and everyone else as well. It really means a lot to me.

First, I made some performance tweaks that improved performance by 30-50 fps for me. These were mostly some boring project configuration settings that are not worth covering.

Secondly, I changed some balancing settings that many people have complained about. The first thing is that SCP-173 is guaranteed to fail on its next 3 movement attempts after looking at him. Before it was 2 and also much more inconsistent. The next thing is that you can now prevent SCP-096 from entering the room by closing the west security door. Believe it or not, that didn't work before (sorry). Lastly, I made the generator a bit more effective, but this change will be the least noticeable of all.

I have also fixed many bugs and apologize to anyone who had issues, especially with the security doors getting stuck. I'm not sure if I fixed the problem as I was never able to replicate the bug, so please let me know if you are still having problems.

Full changelist

Various performance improvements

Increased SCP-173 move penalty after being watched

Increased generator power generation to a random power between 3-5%

Decreased generator max regenerate time

SCP-096 now moves away when blocked by security door

Added more options for setting the quality

Removed copyrighted SCP-173 images

Separated LC and HC Official Scenarios

Hopefully fixed the door getting stuck bug

Fixed bug with blink cover not covering entire screen

Fixed bug with SCP-939 playing lure sound when sleeping

Fixed bug with SCPs not stopping a hunt when getting shocked

Fixed bug with main menu wallpapers having incorrect aspect ratio

Thanks for reading and have fun with SCP: Observer :D