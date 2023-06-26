Demo Update - 0.3.1326062

Dear pioneers,

please excuse the long wait for an update. Unfortunately, we had a lot to do and could not fully focus on the project. Now we have time again to bring you new content. Additionally we would like to announce that we will now be polishing the demo to get into an Alpha state so we can release the game on Steam. The aim is not only to reach more people, but also to earn a little money in order to develop the project not only faster, but with more quality.

[ + ] Added New age - Copper age

[ + ] Added New machine - Saw

[ + ] Added New resource - Copper

[ + ] Added New resource - Tin

[ + ] Added New item - Copper bar

[ + ] Added New item - Copper pieces

[ + ] Added New item - Tin bar

[ + ] Added New item - Coke coal

[ + ] Added New item - Fine wood

[ + ] Added New item - Handle

[ + ] Added New tool - Copper axe

[ + ] Added New tool - Copper pickaxe

[ + ] Added Dungeon

[ * ] Improved Lightining

[ ! ] Fixed Buildings now saved correctly

[ ! ] Fixed Chest inventory now saved correctly