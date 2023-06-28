[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38365286/9459e6549f4268f649558fbb468169d35601171e.png[/img]

Rejects,

Here are the patch notes for patch #11 that just went live on Steam, and will be available shortly on the Microsoft Store!

New Feature: CrossPlay

With this update Darktide introduces Cross Play between Steam and MS Store! We will rollout CrossPlay soon after the update goes Live, and closely monitor our servers for a couple of days. If we detect any needed improvements, we may disable it temporarily to further work on it. Please find more details in our CrossPlay FAQ

New Condition: Elite Resistance

With Elite Resistance, fewer but stronger enemies are spawned. It also changes Specialists' spawns to be more opportunistic and makes hordes more dangerous on the few occasions they spawn. All of these changes create a very different gameplay loop that is more slow and tactical but very punishing if players make mistakes.

The enemy has fortified the end of Enclavum Baross in hopes of providing more of a challenge. Not to worry, Morrow has sent Masozi to provide some much-needed backup.

Enemies now come from new directions and are more varied.

Cover positions have been changed.

Added more environmental storytelling.

Blessing Changes:

We have done an overhaul for how the following blessings trigger in-game. Previously, we have triggered stacks for these based on a set amount of shots fired, causing problems for weapons with heavy variations in clip size. We have changed this to an x% of total magazine size fired instead, ensuring that no matter what weapon variant or ammo stat you have, you’ll always be able to reach the 5th stack. You can find these new intervals below.

Blaze Away

Triggers every 10% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Cavalcade

Triggers every 10% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Adjusted values: Tier 1: +2% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 1%) Tier 2: +3% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 2%) Tier 3: +4% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 3%) Tier 4: +5% Critical Chance, stacking 5 times (up from 4%).



Ceaseless Barrage

Triggers every 2.5% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Adjusted values: +10% Increased Suppression, stacking 5 times (up from 2%).



Inspiring Barrage

Changed bonus from adding Toughness Regeneration to adding a set amount of Toughness Replenished, similarly to melee kills.

Triggers every 15% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Adjusted values: Tier 4: +4% Toughness Regained, stacking 5 times.



Roaring Advance

Triggers every 5% of magazine spent during continuous fire.

Now only affects movement while braced, with increased movement speed to compensate.

Adjusted values: Tier 1: +18% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times Tier 2: +20% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times Tier 3: +22% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times Tier 4: +24% Movement Speed, stacking 5 times



Weapon Tweaks:

Recon lasguns

Bump baseline damage range by 20%-ish (raw input min-max from 30-60 to 40-70, so stronger bump on lower rolled damage ranges).

Ogryn slab shield

Dev Note: “The Slab Shield gets a touch-up on the numbers side this patch, pending a more involved rework. There is an ongoing effort to bring a wider range of playstyles into a more relevant position within the meta, where the tankiness and control that personifies the shield is in focus. We wanted to bring the Slab shield up in effectiveness in the meantime with some proper increases in damage output. We’ll return in the future with wider changes that should make the weapon special more interesting and make tanking for your team more appreciated.”

Cleaned up some stagger override directions to make enemy control a bit more predictable.

Push follow-up attack: Changed hit zone priority to favor headshots while also bumping headshot/finesse damage bonus to 50% from 25% Increased damage base range from 100-200 to 150-300.

Heavy attacks: Increased punch-heavy first target damage output from 100-200 to 150-300 Increased cleave damage and ensure damage falloff never goes to 0 (now does 15-30 damage minimum against all targets hit).

First 2 light attacks: Increased first target damage ( from 75-100 to 80-160 ) Increase stagger Impact vs cleaved targets 2-4 to toss the hordes around some more Increased cleave damage and ensure damage falloff never goes to 0 (now does 15-30 damage minimum against all targets hit).



Stub Revolver

Increased base Maniac damage on close-far from 75%-50% to 100%-80%.

Increased base damage range from 200-400 to 250-500.

Increased base finesse bonus (headshot/crit) from 50% to 100% bonus.

Bug fixes

Archivum Sycorax

Fixed a number of Scripture and Grimoire locations.

Fixed a location in the end event of Archivum Sycorax where players could get caught in the hangledge when attempting to help their team members.

Fixed additional locations with misplaced hangledges.

Fixed some pickup locations that were misaligned.

Fixed issues with lighting transitions.

Ascension Riser 31

Fixed navigation issues causing enemies to clip through objects.

Removed one of two respawn points that were too close to each other.

Fixed some misaligned hangledges.

Fixed a pickup which was previously unobtainable by players.

Fixed navigation in Ascension Riser 31 that caused hounds to be unable to reach players that were standing in a certain location.

Comms-Plex 154/2f

Fixed a location in the end event area of Comms-Plex 154/2f where players could end up inside the geometry of a unit.

Fixed an issue where sometimes players would get stuck behind the door leading up to the end event.

Fixed a sound issue with the Valkyrie.

Fixed an issue on Comms-Plex 154/2f where enemies would navigate through a barrier.

Excise Vault Spireside-13

Fixed case where bots would walk off the ledge when trying to save the player near the cargo elevator.

Fixed instances of faulty shading environment blends.

Fixed an issue with the objective not disappearing correctly if players pressed the button to open the mid-event door too quickly.

Moved Grimoire location in Excise Vault Spireside-13 from behind a minion-only door.

Power Matrix HL-17-36

Fixed a spot halfway through Power Matrix HL-17-36 where players could exit the intended gameplay space.

Refinery Delta-17

Fixed a faulty hangledge.

Added missing hangledges.

Moved respawn point that was clipping through geometry.

Removed invisible collision in Refinery Delta-17, which prevented players from reaching a seemingly accessible area.

Relay Station TRS-150

Fixed navigation issues causing enemies to clip through the extraction Valkyrie.

Fixed chest which prevented players from collecting the scriptures spawning in it.

Fixed so that throwing a battery from the highest point in Relay Station TRS-150 no longer respawns the battery in the mid-event arena.

Fixed a respawn spot where players could get stuck.

Fixed network synchronization for the mid-event fan's animation when players hot join during the mid-event.

Added a respawn point in the final dish room.

Other Fixes & Tweaks