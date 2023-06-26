Small Update to Fix Saves

After doing a couple hidden patches for various bug fixes, I noticed that the latest build had broken the saves. This update is to attempt to fix that as well as a few more bugs. Sorry to anyone who downloaded and played the game within the last week! It must have been annoying to download a new game and then not be able to even create a save...

Also, since I had to sort of rush to get this fix out, I also packed in a couple changes that were meant to go out in a later build!

There's a new enemy, the Bulb Lizard, that lives in the Scorched Desert. It's another spitter-type enemy that I plan to make an evolved version down the line that does some cool AOE type moves. Also, I UPDATED TO UNREAL ENGINE 5! What does this mean for the game? I mean... not much yet. Probably some performance improvements and some stability, but also likely some bugs that I have yet to find. In the coming weeks, expect some more random patches as I fix various things that I broke during the update.