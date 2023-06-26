 Skip to content

Knight Overloaded update for 26 June 2023

0.6.5.8 Update

Build 11561155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Player's invulnerability time after being hit has been increased. 0.45 sec → 0.9 sec

  • Fixed a bug where block unlocks were not applied properly

  • Fixed a bug where the penalty for explosive arrows was not being applied correctly.

  • Perk'Demon Form': Strength and Attack Speed 30 → 35

  • Perk 'Assassin': Attack Speed 15 → 25, Armor Break 12 → 18

  • Perk'Ghost': Movement Speed, Attack Speed, Operation Speed 16 → 25

  • Scorpio: Health Regeneration 5 → Lifesteal 2

  • Canine: Health Regeneration -4 → -5, Lifesteal 3 → 2

  • This update has delayed since there found a critical bug.

Changed files in this update

