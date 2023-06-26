 Skip to content

The Last Secret update for 26 June 2023

Minor fix for Russian

Share · View all patches · Build 11561112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were two small bugs in the Russian version which are now fixed. In particular, the sub titles for the song "conspiracies" are now available in Russian as well.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1965581 Depot 1965581
  • Loading history…
