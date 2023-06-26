There were two small bugs in the Russian version which are now fixed. In particular, the sub titles for the song "conspiracies" are now available in Russian as well.
The Last Secret update for 26 June 2023
Minor fix for Russian
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1965581 Depot 1965581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update