Hotfix V1.3

Fixes:

Fixed a bug in the character creation screen that prevented the "CONFIRM" button from appearing or prevented the "ENTER" button from working after entering your character's name.

Fixed a bug when quitting a job.

Fixed a bug that caused you to do two jobs at the same time.

Fixed a bug where you would pick up the phone while shopping for clothes.

Fixed a bug where the house purchase screen always stays on the screen.

Fixed a bug when you get in the car with the Wiki page open.

Fixed the issue where the phone conversation stays on the screen.

Fixed the problem with buttons not being clicked during dialog.

Fixed translation errors.

Updates:

Added "Fix" button to the pause menu. You can use this button if you think you've encountered a bug. (Don't forget to tell us about bugs on Steam or Discord).

Lowered the minimum hunger, energy and libido required for Date.

You can now sleep again if 240 seconds have passed since you last slept.

Added information about Matching.

Limited the number of dishes to be washed to a maximum of 40.