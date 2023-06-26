June 2023 Update: New UI, AI, Levels, Cutscenes, Achievements, …

Fata Deum has evolved a lot during the last months in several areas:

Several new UI features have been introduced and the overall UX has been adapted based on the community feedback.

After a long period the new god AI is finally ready and four different AI characters are eagerly waiting to challenge the player.

Another level for three gods has been created with the godly powers of our level designer

Campaign cutscenes have been designed.

25 achievements can now be achieved.

and much more…

Improved UI

We have added three new UI elements, which have been requested by our community. Thanks for the feedback!

Settlement Overview: this provides all important details of the current settlement at the top of the screen. Furthermore, it is possible to navigate to the next or previous settlement with one click.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/97697bd40b7b1c6fe10e5ba6eeb7cbe5d062556e.jpg[/img]

The View Menu: this menu allows you to search for specific attributes in your current surroundings. Looking for mortals with low health to help them to recover (or bring it to an end..)? Looking for those who follow another god? Need to know who is most productive?The strongest warriors? This is the way to go: just select the corresponding attribute and all important details are directly rendered on top of the surrounding mortals. You can either lock your setup for further investigations or shortly hover over an icon to get a first impression.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/4eae57abf06648b02f85be89fb76d6aef4bd19ee.jpg[/img]

The Shortcut Menu: the shortcut menu provides you direct access to all wonders and available settlements. Thereby, you can easily move from one important part of the current match to another with the click of one button. You can now be everywhere at once, just like a real god!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/f9ef8af778e9b3f95ade9d4c8dc2809a78482877.jpg[/img]

The settlement shortcuts also provide a good overview of the current belief distribution in each settlement.

Furthermore, you can directly execute each wonder by selecting it and pointing at a target.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/a7a0bef4c20485ec48ba1a0162a53668a27c064f.jpg[/img]

It is possible to configure the shortcut menu as you like and also mix settlement and wonder shortcuts in one row.

You can add as many configurations as you want and switch between them easily.

You can also create shortcuts for specific positions on the map, not just for settlements.

Being a god has never been so easy!

The New AI

Our new AI system, which has been in development for a very long time, is now active and ready for a challenge! Four different AI characters (Fertility, Pleasure, Deceit, Violence) act very differently while still being able to react to the player’s behavior.

Do you want to see how your followers are hit by thunder strikes day by day, while a mass of soldiers are trained to conquer your lands? Violence is your choice!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/f8bcf35e1e96ba0d6e95ca21fb36574ce6c56c50.jpg[/img]

Prefer to see how your followers get cursed and start to attack each other for no reason until a massive horde of zombies takes over your village? Deceit will be your match!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/4afaefe65da7a4a3a9f34146ce62113d5f644932.jpg[/img]

Do you want to keep up against inhuman growth and beauty? Seeing villages and cities evolving in no time? Meet up with Fertility!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/e2e24be8e260373f0f19619b3abda869d17965d5.jpg[/img]

Or do you just wanna have fun? Pleasure is your opponent!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/567ea5809689439e70dca7d4af8a52858438d6d4.jpg[/img]

While the described characteristics of each character are already there, they still need further work to be improved and match our vision.

Furthermore, each AI character is not only acting individually but will also comment on the player’s action in its own style.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/c0c5c13a05bd24c1002072f6a0a3326f111c40db.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/9ec60ca9d7e0d8f7b76a8b55edf368eca4b16033.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/159fdad8076d647cc8a71d50c3d04b252cee3b8c.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/2106b096d901cfbeae0778a78936e18c1f4e739a.jpg[/img]

So be ready for some rude suggestions, too ;)

We will further improve the AI, especially when it comes to long-term planning and we will also add several difficulty options. And bug fixing, of course!

Another Beautiful Island

Another map is ready to be conquered, and it is the most beautiful one 🙂

Take a look:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/a242a8f6ca610ff37c7737e90aef9b90edf83fd9.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/cd66492400fab988bb785c655544c786d52a8936.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/7f924c2c452157bf57afad01d03598abe13a6e38.jpg[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/015e5af9cac5cd6e3101a8f6d4902c51bed25a37.jpg[/img]

We now have a two gods, a three gods and a four gods map available to play.

The Campaign

Fata Deum lets the player experience the story of a young god who learns to lead its human followers and to assert itself through them against divine rivals. In a process of increasing challenges, it not only finds out more and more about its opponents, but also about itself.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/376e350a30f8ad1a8c5acf4fca65a9923364edbd.jpg[/img]

The three goddesses of fate speak to the player in the cutscenes and guide them on their way to becoming a god. They stand for past, present, and future, i.e. for time itself, which encompasses everything and thus they are outside the power structure of the other gods, perhaps even above them. They are the mentors of the player.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/86182a47d01ea398144a3453b6276544c3f56023.jpg[/img]

Furthermore, the AI characters Violence, Deceit, Fertility and Pleasure have a major role in the cutscenes, too.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/1ecc080935aa502d1eb138e18b8ff2b2315a51ab.jpg[/img]

We have put a lot of time into the story and the shown cutscenes are a first impression of what is to follow 🙂

Achievements

A first set of 25 achievements are now implemented!

We can already show you the most important one:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38910396/5fd809144fb419c9805c342ef14dc0218f91be26.png[/img]

Next Steps

We will now take a break and enjoy the (already very hot) summer!

Afterwards we will further focus on UI/UX, AI, performance, and level design.

Stay tuned!