- Added option to turn on/off using "free rotate" mode by default.
- Reinstate old "rotate" mode into mode sequence.
- Changed it so starting mode for a board is based on the type of board, unless above option is turned on. 2D boards use "twist", cylinders and 3D boards with bases use "rotate", other shapes use "free rotate".
- Fixed issue that it wasn't loading the setting to show the board controller or not. If you save the settings with the board controller shown then it should show again next time a board is shown. Showing the board controller is icon in drop down menu.
Wordsearch Attack update for 26 June 2023
Rotation changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
