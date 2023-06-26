- highscores and medals are stored on each player now. progress is reset. In multiplayer you can see each medal and the lowest highscore is shown in the overview. in the sidebars you can see the individual highscores. necessary medals to play a level depend on the player amount now.
- a permadeath mode was added which can only be played with an Internet connection.
- rescue highscore bonus bug fixed and increased to 30%
- new design for highscore
- credits added
- some windows game icons added
Zombiepede update for 26 June 2023
Beta Update 0.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
