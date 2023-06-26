持续优化咯~相信会越来越好

根据大家的反馈，我们做了以下优化：
1、结算界面和获得爱心，增加了动画效果
2、【换牌术】加强，现在可以换5张牌
3、修复了役形判定及界面显示问题
4、修复了其他相关BUG
衷心感谢各位金主大人的支持。您的好评，是我们持续改进的动力。
