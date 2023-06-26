 Skip to content

勾八麻将(J8 Mahjong) update for 26 June 2023

持续优化咯~相信会越来越好

Share · View all patches · Build 11560977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

根据大家的反馈，我们做了以下优化：

1、结算界面和获得爱心，增加了动画效果

2、【换牌术】加强，现在可以换5张牌

3、修复了役形判定及界面显示问题

4、修复了其他相关BUG

衷心感谢各位金主大人的支持。您的好评，是我们持续改进的动力。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2372381 Depot 2372381
  • Loading history…
