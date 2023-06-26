 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 26 June 2023

Patch v34.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11560966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • When using full Mouse Support the Boneraise screen would cause a crash (ahh classic!)
  • Crypt Hub: When using the Bookcase opening and closing the Achievements menu or Minion Boneways would prematurely close the background menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944571 Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link