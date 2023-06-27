Update 1.0.34617 | New Game Controller Freeze

Greetings Pilots!

It seems our recent update unfortunately introduced a new issue. It appears that new users without existing save games are experiencing a freeze when attempting to start a new game using only a controller.

While there is a workaround available by using a mouse and keyboard to begin the game and then switching to a gamepad, we believe it necessary to provide a quick fix for this problem. We apologize for any inconvenience caused!

Changelog - 1.0.34617

Bugfixes

Fixed freeze when trying to start a new game without existing save games using a controller

Lee and your dedicated ROCKFISH Games team