EVERSPACE™ 2 update for 27 June 2023

Update 1.0.34617 | New Game Controller Freeze

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Pilots!

It seems our recent update unfortunately introduced a new issue. It appears that new users without existing save games are experiencing a freeze when attempting to start a new game using only a controller.

While there is a workaround available by using a mouse and keyboard to begin the game and then switching to a gamepad, we believe it necessary to provide a quick fix for this problem. We apologize for any inconvenience caused!

Changelog - 1.0.34617

Bugfixes

  • Fixed freeze when trying to start a new game without existing save games using a controller

Lee and your dedicated ROCKFISH Games team

Changed files in this update

EVERSPACE™ 2 Content Depot 1128921
  • Loading history…
