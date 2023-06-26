 Skip to content

Between the Stars update for 26 June 2023

Beta Patch - v0.7.0b3

Beta Patch - v0.7.0b3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have fixed a softlock in the mission in Tacet Stella from chapter 6.
We have fixed a softlock in the mission Reinforcements.
We have fixed a softlock that occurred if a combat was started with the inventory open.
We have fixed a softlock that occurred when changing ships with four wingmen.
We have fixed a bug that caused the player to appear far away from the station in the Tacet Stella sector.
Now in the final events of chapter 5, it is no longer possible to access the hangar in Sol Invictus to change the ship.
We have fixed a bug in the transmissions of the mission Line of Defense.
We have added a new illustration in the mission Call to Arms.
Fixed some text errors.

Between the Stars Content Depot 727131
