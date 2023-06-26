 Skip to content

Hero Siege Playtest update for 26 June 2023

fixes

  • Increased Boss chance of dropping Satanic+ items
  • Fixed a town water bug
  • Fixed a potential stuck bug in mercenary
  • Fixed rare items turning to "gray" when dropped to the ground
  • Fixed Absolute Mayhem not dealing damage
  • Fixed Plague Master skill on PD
  • Fixed Volatile Shot on marksman following cursor.

