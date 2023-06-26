- Increased Boss chance of dropping Satanic+ items
- Fixed a town water bug
- Fixed a potential stuck bug in mercenary
- Fixed rare items turning to "gray" when dropped to the ground
- Fixed Absolute Mayhem not dealing damage
- Fixed Plague Master skill on PD
- Fixed Volatile Shot on marksman following cursor.
Hero Siege Playtest update for 26 June 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
