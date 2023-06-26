 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

百合婚姻介紹所 update for 26 June 2023

Minor bug fix 2023-06-26

Share · View all patches · Build 11560831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

一、修正Princess好感度顯示
二、修正Ally "不是自己玩更好嗎？"之後的跳轉問題
三、修正Rose ＂工作狂？＂之後的中文對話

  1. Missing Princess status in status screen
  2. Fix Ally's conversation behavior after "Is it not better to play it by yourself?"

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1452028
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1452029
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link