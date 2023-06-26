Minor bug fix 2023-06-26

一、修正Princess好感度顯示
二、修正Ally "不是自己玩更好嗎？"之後的跳轉問題
三、修正Rose ＂工作狂？＂之後的中文對話
- Missing Princess status in status screen
- Fix Ally's conversation behavior after "Is it not better to play it by yourself?"
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
一、修正Princess好感度顯示
二、修正Ally "不是自己玩更好嗎？"之後的跳轉問題
三、修正Rose ＂工作狂？＂之後的中文對話
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update