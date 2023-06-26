 Skip to content

Byakuya Museum update for 26 June 2023

Attempted to fix the stuck and unresponsive bugs

Build 11560783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I should be able to run normally this time! If it still doesn't work, go download the local version of the machine core network. qwq
After playing, adults can give a review! The child really wants to see it!!! (Looking forward to) (Star Eye)
If you want to obtain a set of settings and related peripherals, you can search for the store "Ink Dye Universe" on Taobao~
Welcome to join the game communication group at any time for feedback! (Expansion is also greatly welcomed)
Someone has done a live tour of crystal and the entire process on Bilibili, you can go and take a look~
If it's really stuck, add a group to ask or leave a message! I will read every one!
Wishing everyone a happy time!!

