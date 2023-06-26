Love & Sex 23.06

Share · View all patches · Build 11560767 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi guys !

Here is the 23.06 June monthly update, which should in all honesty be called the big fat juicy update as we have no less than 10 CG and 36 events in it (and even a few expressions and outfits)!

And the new features are :

Aletta alternate events [5EV]

Aletta repeatable restaurant cunnilingus [1EV]

Aletta restaurant blowjob [1EV]

Audrey playing board game scene [1EV]

Bree doggy in sasha's room [1EV]

Bree penalty when she looses at zbox [1EV]

Bree postdate rough doggy [1EV]

Bree postdate spoon [1EV]

Cassidy office reverse cowgirl [1EV]

Harmony sexy date [1EV]

Harmony poledance scene [1EV]

Harmony stripclub events [2EV]

Hanna gym blowjob [1EV]

Kleio studio BJ [1EV]

Kylie classroom blowjob [1EV]

Lexi alternate standing hot coffee [1EV]

Lexi improved events [QOL]

Lexi pool bj during home date [1EV]

Lexi sasha threesome bedroom [1EV]

Minami improved events [QOL]

Morgan nightclub cunnilingus [1EV]

Morgan improved events [QOL]

Palla spanking foreplay [1EV]

Samantha improved events [QOL]

Small bitchy harem ending [1EV]

Criminal harem ending [2EV, 1CG]

Taming harem ending [2EV, 1CG]

Watch tv dunring dates [4CG]

Chatting with the girls [4CG]

Heart attack ending [1EV]

Hypnosis skill, book & activity [1AC, 2EV]

Pet head and grope activity for every girls [2AC]

Toggleable pregnancy pop-up [QOL]

Topless command (office/work) [QOL]

Ventilate weekend events [QOL]

Spoilers tooltip for story steps [QOL]

Allow afternoon dates on week days [QOL]

[breemc] Jobs random events [QOL]

[BreeMC] Mike titty fuck [1EV]

[BreeMC] Mike spoon [1EV]

[BreeMC] Mike masturbate in living room [1EV]

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.

Hope you will enjoy it !

Andrealphus

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2370140