Endless Mode, buffs and Cook!

Despite adding plenty of unplanned quality-of-life features we are starting on track with executing the roadmap planned for the EA. Without further ado, let me present you with the first new mode and the third end boss for Hellcard!

The Endless Mode

The new game mode unlocks after finishing the standard mode for the first time. It works retroactively: if you finished the standard mode at least once you will have it unlocked!).

Factsheet:

In this mode, the run doesn't end after the 12th floor. Instead, it ends when the last team member dies.

Each run will start with a few Torment modifiers selected, common for everyone on the team. These are constant.

After floor 12 monsters' health and strength will start rising with each floor.

Every couple of floors new modifiers get enabled for the next few floors. For example, monsters can gain freeze immunity or stun.

It's possible to join another party during a run, ich which case the run will synchronize with the player on the highest floor.

Call for Feedback

We have playtested Endless Mode extensively so we are excited to see how far you can get. And what bugs we missed, so please share your thoughts and don't forget to report any issues you encounter!

Feedback is most welcome, looking forward to your ideas. Please post them in comments, Steam community, via the in-game feedback widget, or on our Community Discord!

The Cook

Joining the Archdemon and the Antipope, the Cook is bringing totally new mechanic to the table (see what I did there? :archduck). He starts with Thick Skin influence that limits incoming damage. He also spawns new monsters. Each turn, players get cards of a special new type "Meat". These cards let the team decide whenever they would risk tougher minions but deal more damage to the Cook or control the battlefield.

Buffs & Artfacts

New starting artifacts for better initial build focus:

Hat - Add Fractal Whip to the deck. Starter (Mage).

Crimson Vial - Heal 1 HP at the start of your next turn if you got damaged this turn. Starter (Mage).

Box - Add Improvise to the deck. starter (Rogue).

Key - Get 1 additional mana on the first turn starter (Rogue).

Broom - Add Swords Akimbo to the deck starter (Warrior).

Beetroot - Gain +7 max HP starter (Warrior).

Changes to preexisting starting artifacts:

Sun starter (Warrior) cost lowered from 2 to 1 gem

Horses Head starter (Rogue) now gives Bonk card instead of Osoto Gari

Changed XP requirements for some existing starting artifacts (acorn, cockade, golden onion, grabber, horse's head, spacious sleeve, sun, and all veteran's pins)

Also, plenty of changes to cards. This time, only buffs ːArchduckː

Deatheater Sword now upgrades to Diamond Knife instead of Double-edge Sword

Immutability mana cost reduced from 1 to 0

Gut Punch - damage and extra damage increased from 4 to 5

Scissor Strike damage increased from 2 to 4

Volcanic Lightning damage increased from 4 to 6

Nova damage increased from 4 to 6

Mana Shield cost reduced to 1 from 2

Fixed Eagle Trick showing Tired tooltip

Initiative damage increased from 2 to 3 and bonus damage from 4 to 5

Sacrificial Lunge damage increased from 6 to 8

All-out Strike damage increased from 6 to 8

Starlight Strike damage increased from 6 to 8

Flurry of Blows damage increased from 1 to 3

Deatheater Sword damage increased from 3 to 5

Haymaker damage and bonus damage increased from 4 to 5

Offering HP loss lowered from 2 to 1

Reckless charge now works in medium instead of small radius

Conduit Aura damage increased from 1 to 3

Grit damage increased from 1 to 3

Feedback loop damage increased from 1 to 3

Mental Wall mana cost lowered from 1 to 0

Mad Snack Stamina gain increased from 1 to 3

Insult mana cost reduced from 2 to 0

Insult Stamina gain increased from 1 to 3

Vigor mana cost reduced from 2 to 1

Vigor Stamina cost reduced from 3 to 2

Entrench mana cost reduced from 1 to 0

Keeping Distance mana cost reduced from 1 to 0

Persevere block gain increased from 4 to 5 and bonus block from 8 to 10

Sick & Tired Arrow damage increased from 4 to 5

Piercing Arrow damage increased from 4 to 5

Copycat doesn't give Tired Influence anymore

What's Next for Hellcard

In the nearest future, we will focus on monitoring the balance and fixing any potential bugs introduced with this update. No amount of internal tests can catch everything. We will also be working on Steam Deck compatibility (smaller fonts, controller support) and continue working on the new class. As soon as we have more solid info on it I will share it in a dev update.

Full Changelog

Version 0.6.230626 - 26 Jun 2023

Added Endless Mode which doesn't end after the 12th floor. Instead, it ends when the last team member dies

which doesn't end after the 12th floor. Instead, it ends when the last team member dies Added new final boss: The Cook

Incoming Damage indicator now also shows damage coming from Dark Pact influence and Bleeding torment

As Always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dunegon ːarchduckː

Konstanty