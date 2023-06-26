Dance loop update — v1.2

Hi there, dancers 😎

v1.2 is out! We listened to your reviews and made a number of fixes:

• Improved height calibration — now it will be easier to reach the nodes, because we made the size of the node circle smaller;

• Fixed issue with incorrect hands offset — now the game hands match the real ones;

• Added How to play menu with some hints — go to the settings section in the main menu to open it (section to the right of song selection);

• Improved hit detection — it will be easier to hit the node, but try hard to get more points: aim at the center of the node and hit it hard.

Thank you for improving Dance loop with us. We hope that with the update you will enjoy the game even more