Isonzo update for 27 June 2023

Hotfix v45036

This small update fixes issues you may have experienced after our big technical update from last week.

  • Fixed players sometimes not being connected to the correct region and not seeing all available matches
  • Fixed players switching teams defaulting to the Mountaineer class
  • Fixed turning FSR on or off after changing Resolution settings causing the game to stop working
  • Fixed being able to bypass the match joining pop-ups causing the player to get stuck in a previous match

This update weighs in around 35 MB. It updates the network version, so make sure that you update to play online with the majority of players!

We are aware of continuing issues like falling through ground, and are working on fixes. We hope for your patience while we keep working on solutions.

