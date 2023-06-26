 Skip to content

RPG Fitness VR update for 26 June 2023

Emergency Patch Release v0.12

Build 11560611

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Emergency release to Fix the bug where XP was not being granted for various actions.

Additional improvements:

  • Sounds now used to signify the pressing the buttons

