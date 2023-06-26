UPDATE # Bug Fix And New Features

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43474063/f8dd5634a2db71b8ef10b1a5bd91e83c4b07ec0b.png[/img]
Bug Fix;
- Fixed the black screen issue on tracks.
- Fixed the issue of having two loading screens.
- Fixed the error of no nighttime on the first day.
- The profile screen now appears on tablets and computers.
- Fixed the error of automatically switching to the drift kit during scene transitions.
- Corrected some collider errors on the map.
- Car sounds are now automatically updated.
- Some achievements were deleted and fixed achievements that were not being unlocked.
- We can no longer clean vehicles that we haven't purchased.
- Fixed wheel rotation issues for some vehicles.
- Worked on errors of not being able to click on the screen.
- Worked on loading screen freezing and crashing errors.
New Features and Updates:
- Now, when exiting the vehicle while it's moving, the vehicle stops.
- Added a screen that shows the expenses made on that day after sleeping.
- We now have a progress bar indicating how much time is left when cleaning cars.
- Changed the camera system.
- Cameras no longer capture darkness.
- The bus stop in the neighborhood has been moved next to our house.
- Implemented a new scoring system and leaderboard system.
