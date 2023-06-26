 Skip to content

Car For Sale Simulator 2023 update for 26 June 2023

UPDATE # Bug Fix And New Features

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix;

  • Fixed the black screen issue on tracks.
  • Fixed the issue of having two loading screens.
  • Fixed the error of no nighttime on the first day.
  • The profile screen now appears on tablets and computers.
  • Fixed the error of automatically switching to the drift kit during scene transitions.
  • Corrected some collider errors on the map.
  • Car sounds are now automatically updated.
  • Some achievements were deleted and fixed achievements that were not being unlocked.
  • We can no longer clean vehicles that we haven't purchased.
  • Fixed wheel rotation issues for some vehicles.
  • Worked on errors of not being able to click on the screen.
  • Worked on loading screen freezing and crashing errors.

New Features and Updates:

  • Now, when exiting the vehicle while it's moving, the vehicle stops.
  • Added a screen that shows the expenses made on that day after sleeping.
  • We now have a progress bar indicating how much time is left when cleaning cars.
  • Changed the camera system.
  • Cameras no longer capture darkness.
  • The bus stop in the neighborhood has been moved next to our house.
  • Implemented a new scoring system and leaderboard system.

