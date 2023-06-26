 Skip to content

UfoPilot : Astro-Creeps Elite update for 26 June 2023

60Hz fix

Build 11560542

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For legacy / arbitrary reasons Astro-Creeps : Elite was locked to 50Hz. This update changes the simulation and rendering rates to a more reasonable 60Hz.

Changed files in this update

UfoPilot : Astro-Creeps Elite Content Depot 367661
