Patch v34.6

//misc changes
- Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.
- Boneraise Screen: It now says the selected minion's Attack Type and Minion Type on the left of the screen.
- Boneraise Screen: Minion upgrades that are based on minion Attack Types are now a bit more strictly related to the Type (for example a Giant Fister now always needs at least 1 Melee Skelly minion though the second Skelly minion can now be of any Type, where as previously just Ranged minions could be used).
- Skellious Destineous boneraise: This has been renamed to Bonerous Destineous and can now be offered to the Doll Maker and Beast Whisperer classes (it gives a random upgraded minion).
- All 'Roaming Traveller' events as well as the Blacksmithy and Souleater Dealer events will now give invincibility frames when play resumes.
- Blessed Enemies: Increased their Score value multiplier to +22% per Blessing (from +11%).
- Gold Coins: Decreased their Score value to 35 (from 50).
- Sprout Brotatoes class - Each of the Sproutage meta that turns your head into a special form now also increases the speed the head respawns.
- Jewellery Box relic: There's now a chance the spawned Slime will be a Swollen Slime based on the relic level.
- Occult Purse relic: The Max Occult Health boost now has a hard cap of 111*level which is shown in its description.
- Enboned Heart relic: The soft cap has been replaced with a hard cap of 111*level which is now also shown in its description.
- Moon Trinket relic: The Doll Maker class can now be offered this relic.
- Brodacious Brozilla minion: Their max Bro cap is now based on the Big Bro minions used to raise them (previously it would just count as +1 for every Bro which could take some over the max cap). Increased the amount of time they spend in their normal state by +2 seconds.
- Deamonic Doppelganger minion: Their somewhat hidden ability to have a chance of casting a spell that you currently hold has been removed.
//bug fixes
- If you play the game on a new Steam account but on the same computer then it would copy over the 'back_up' save data to the new account.
- Compendium - Achievements: When using full Mouse Support the active selector was a bit off.
- Compendium - Leaderboards: They weren't showing the usual running Character Class avatar in the top left.
- Keepsake Key meta: This could give the same relic as the 'Re-birthday Gift' meta which could take the relic above its max cap.
- Dungeon Catacomb map: The Boulder could push Bosses down offscreen.
- Cyclop Exile class - Hired Eyes meta: The Cyclop mercenary was being offered every boneraise (there should be a cool-down for normal boneraises).
- Giantum Serum relic: If you were 1 off the Giant minion cap then it wouldn't use the Serum despite showing it as usable.
- Big Potoussy Bro minion: He could spawn a bit too close to another Potoussy making it difficult for you to squeeze between them.
- Tamed Ratty Orbica minion: It was creating a sound effect when attacking.
- If you Sealed a Bro minion then got that minion from other means then the Sealed minion would still be offered, which would take you over the minion cap.
- When Boneraising there could be a somewhat long pause if you have Banished a lot of the Skelly minions.
