Stressed Out update for 26 June 2023

Update 26 June 2023

26 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

  • Fountains now regenerate health
  • Better enemy spawn system
  • Healing sound
  • Small map tweaks
Fixed:
  • Fountain audio not restarting
  • Enemy audio location

