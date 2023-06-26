Drive Pass Season 1 brings new rewards and challenges to LEGO® 2K Drive!

On June 28, Drive Pass Season 1 comes to LEGO 2K Drive as a permanent addition! Play through the 100 tiers of Drive Pass Season 1 to earn 21 Free Rewards, and discover all-new, free-to-all challenges across Bricklandia!

There’s a new group on the scene: Bricklandia's Fast Crew. Sisters Rita and Lita Malachi are pros behind the wheel, backed up by their pilot Doug and resident techie Ronnie (aka CoNfL8t). You can meet them in a series of new challenges that are free to all, which you'll find in each biome of Bricklandia. See how fast you can weave through a tricky obstacle course, dash through explosive high-speed chases, nimbly navigate some perilous platforming, and more!

You can purchase the Premium Drive Pass for Season 1 to unlock the ability to earn a total of 101 Premium Rewards. These include 10 Vehicles, 10 Drivers (including members of Bricklandia's Fast Crew), 6 Flairs, 26 Brick Packs, 8 Sounds, 26 Stickers, and more! Season 1 of the Premium Drive Pass is available for individual purchase and included in the Year 1 Drive Pass. The Year 1 Drive Pass is included in the Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition and is available for individual purchase.*

The Premium Drive Pass for Season 1 includes two iconic vehicles you can add to your collection: the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T (Premium Reward - Tier 100) and the Nissan Skyline GT-R (Premium Reward - Tier 6)! Harness the raw power of classic muscle cars with the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, and hit the smoothest drift lines imaginable in the sleek Nissan Skyline GT-R.

If you've been playing through the Free version of Season 1 and decide to upgrade to the Premium version of Drive Pass Season 1, you'll instantly unlock all the Premium Rewards you've earned based on your current level! LEGO 2K Drive Seasons don't have time limits, so you're welcome to enjoy Season 1 whenever you like and play at your own pace.

We hope you enjoy the new content of Drive Pass Season 1; stay tuned for more Drive Pass content in the coming months!_[/i]

[i]*Drive Pass rewards require unlocking with gameplay. Premium Rewards are only available as part of the paid Premium Drive Pass. Season 1 of the Premium Drive Pass is available for individual purchase and included in the Year 1 Drive Pass. The Year 1 Drive Pass is included in the Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition and is available for individual purchase. Base Game, Internet Connection and 2K Account required._

